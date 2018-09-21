Government denies reports of J&K cops resigning; terms it false propaganda

Srinagar: The Centre on Friday denied all reports of Jammu and Kashmir policemen resigning under pressure from militant groups in the wake of Friday's killing of three police personnel by terror group Hizbul Mujahideen.

“Reports have appeared in a section of media that some Special Police Officers (SPOs) in Jammu and Kashmir have resigned. J&K Police have confirmed that these reports are untrue and motivated. These reports are based on false propaganda by mischievous elements,” said a statement from the Ministry of Home Affairs, as reported by ANI.

Earlier in the day, bodies of three policemen – two Special Police Officers (SPOs) and a constable – who went missing on Thursday, was recovered. They have been identified as Firdous Ahmad Kuchey, Kuldeep Singh and Fayaz Ahmad Bhat.

They were allegedly abducted by terrorist outfit Hizbul Mujahideen. The outfit had earlier sent an audio threat saying SPO’s should resign from their jobs.

Barely hours after the cops' bodies were recovered, reports of several J&K policemen submitting their resignations emerged.

Zee News spoke to three such policemen – SPOs Tajalla Hussain, Shabir Ahmad Thoker and Constable Mohd Irshad Baba – who resigned from Jammu and Kashmir Police department.

Last month, nine people, whose family members are working in the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Army, were kidnapped by terrorists from Shopian, Kulgam, Anantnag and Awantipora in the state.

Hizbul Mujahideen commander Riyaz Naikoo had purportedly claimed responsibility for the abductions in a 12-minute video, issuing a three-day deadline for the release of all relatives of terrorists who were in police custody.