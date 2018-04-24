Government determined to act against rape, but make sons more responsible: PM Modi

Mandla: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday said that the promulgation of an ordinance on rape demonstrated his government's determination to act on the issue. He also pitched for a social movement to ensure the safety of women and girls while addressing a rally.

"Shivraj ji (Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan) just referred to the capital punishment provided in the ordinance for rape against minors and I could see that it (the remark) received cheers from everyone present here. There is a government in Delhi which listens to your voice and takes decisions. So, the Centre has made a provision for capital punishment to the monstrous intent," he said while referring to the recent ordinance.

At the same time, PM Modi called upon the people to create an atmosphere for the safety of daughters. "Families will have to enhance the honour and respect of daughters. Families should also make their sons more responsible. In this way, the safety of daughters would not be a difficult task. We have to launch a social movement in this direction," he said.

हम परिवार में बेटियों को सम्मान देना सीखें, परिवार में बेटियों के महत्व को बढ़ाएं और परिवार में बेटों को उनकी जिम्मेदारी भी सिखाना शुरू करें। इसके लिए सभी को मिलकर देश में सामाजिक आन्दोलन शुरू करना होगा : पीएम मोदी — BJP (@BJP4India) April 24, 2018

The Union Cabinet on Saturday cleared the Ordinance chaired by PM Modi which provides death sentence for rapists of girls under 12 years. The minimum punishment in case of rape of women has been increased from the rigorous imprisonment of seven years to ten years, extendable to life imprisonment.

The Centre's decision came in the wake of a nationwide outrage over cases of sexual assault and murder of minors in Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir and Surat in Gujarat, and the rape of a girl in Unnao in Uttar Pradesh.

Meanwhile, PM Modi also talked about the welfare of tribals and farmers and asked the elected representatives of Panchayats to educate villagers to become self-dependent in farming. He urged the panchayat representatives to spend NREGA funds during the months of April, May and June only on works related to water conservation.

While talking about rural development, Budgets are important. But, there is a shift in the discourse in the last few years. People are now talking about the need to ensure that money allocated for a project is utilised and it is done in a timely as well as transparent manner: PM pic.twitter.com/QYn8OmIPzJ — PMO India (@PMOIndia) April 24, 2018

When our villages are transformed, India will be transformed: PM @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/MABEBrcc5Q — PMO India (@PMOIndia) April 24, 2018

"We should work for conserving rainwater. Panchayats should spend NREGA (MGNREGA) funds on water conservation during April, May and June. Every drop of rain should be conserved. This would not only save our money but also save villages from a water shortage. This would also help in agriculture," PM Modi said while addressing the National Panchayati Raj Sammelan at Ramnagar in the tribal-dominated Mandla district, PTI reported.

He added, "In 2022 when the country will celebrate the 75th anniversary of its independence, we should strive to make villages as dreamt by Mahatma Gandhi. It can be done by using manpower for developing villages, Van Dhan by collecting neem seeds for coating of urea and Gou Dhan by using cow dung for producing electricity, biogas and manure for becoming self-reliant."

As public representatives working across the villages, I appeal to you to focus on Jan Dhan, Van Dhan, Gobar Dhan. Ensure that people have Jan Dhan accounts and insurance coverage under the Government schemes : PM Modi pic.twitter.com/KhsFAjkM36 — BJP (@BJP4India) April 24, 2018

Earlier, PM Modi launched the Rashtriya Gram Swaraj Abhiyan, which seeks to strengthen the Panchayati Raj system and address the critical gaps that hinder its success. The Central government scheme aims at making rural local bodies self-sustaining, financially stable and more efficient.

The programme seeks to address problems that confront panchayats by enhancing their capacities and effectiveness and to promote the devolution of powers and responsibilities.

(With PTI inputs)