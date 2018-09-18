Government has left India’s women unprotected and afraid: Rahul Gandhi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government at the Centre “leaves India’s women unprotected and afraid”. The Gandhi scion further accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government of allowing rapists to walk free.

Taking to microblogging site Twitter, the Congress chief attacked the Modi government saying, “India hangs its head in shame as another one of its daughters is brutally gang raped. Prime Minister, your silence is unacceptable. Shame on a government that leaves India’s women unprotected and afraid and allows rapists to walk free.”

India hangs its head in shame as another one of its daughters is brutally gang raped. Prime Minister, your silence is unacceptable. Shame on a government that leaves India’s women unprotected and afraid and allows rapists to walk free. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 18, 2018

The latest attack by the Congress president on the issue women’s safety comes amid uproar over the gangrape of a 19-year-old woman in Mahendergarh district of Haryana last week. The family of the victim has claimed that she was raped by at least eight to 10 men.

A special investigation team (SIT), constituted by the Haryana Police, has so far arrested four persons, including the prime accused. The young woman had gone to attend a coaching class and was waiting at a bus-stop in Kanina when she was abducted.

She was allegedly kidnapped by the accused who arrived in a car and was taken to a secluded place where she was gang-raped after being offered a drink laced with sedatives, the survivor alleged in her complaint.

In another shocking incident of crime against women, a case of rape of a girl student has come to light at a boarding school in Dehradun in Uttarakhand. The police have reportedly arrested nine persons, including four minor boys, in connection with the case.

According to a report in The Times of India, the girl was allegedly raped by four boys who studied in class 12 of the same school. The incident took place almost a month back but came to light during last weekend after the victim informed about the same to her family members. She reportedly became pregnant following the incident.