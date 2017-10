Government jobs 2017 – UPSC recruitment 2017, apply at upsconline.nic.in

New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced several job vacancies in various central ministries.

The interested candidates can log into official website upsconline.nic.in to register themselves.

Last Date to apply online recruitment application is November 2, 2017.

Name of posts

- Deputy Controller of Explosives - Ministry of Commerce & Industry

Number of Posts 17

- Scientific Officer - Ministry of Consumer Affairs Food & Public Distribution

Number of Posts 3

- Junior Technical Officer - Ministry of Defence

Number of Posts 3

- Specialist Grade III (Cardiology) - Ministry of Health & Family Welfare

Number of Posts 1

- Specialist Grade-III Assistant Professor (ENT) - Ministry of Health & Family Welfare

Number of Posts 3

- Specialist Grade-III Assistant Professor (Preventive and Social Medicine) - Ministry of Health & Family Welfare

Number of Posts 10

- Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Psychiatry) - Ministry of Health & Family Welfare

Number of Posts - 7

- Deputy Director (Safety) (Electrical) - Directorate General Factory Advice Service & Labour Institute, Ministry of Labour and Employment

Number of Posts - 2

- Deputy Director (Safety) (Mechanical) - Directorate General Factory Advice Service & Labour Institute, Ministry of Labour and Employment

Number of Posts - 1

- Sub-Regional Employment Officer - Ministry of Labour & Employment

Number of Posts - 8

- Assistant Controller of Mines - Indian Bureau of Mines, Ministry of Mines

Number of Posts - 8

- Assistant Director (Physical Education) - Andaman and Nicobar Island Administration

Number of Posts - 1