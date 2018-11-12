हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
IIM

Government okays constitution of new Boards of Governors for IIMs, withdraws it nominees

 The government also decided to withdraw its nominees from the existing boards. 

Representational Image

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Monday approved the process of constitution of new Boards of Governors for the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) under the IIM Act 2017. The government also decided to withdraw its nominees from the existing boards. 

“The process of constitution of Boards for the IIMs, which have been given full powers of running the institutions, is a major development which signals complete autonomy of quality institutions in higher education and will ensure quality expansion of higher education,” said Human and Resource Minister Prakash Javadekar after approving the process of constitution of Boards for the 20 IIMs.

This process will pave way for complete control of the institutions by reputed academicians and alumni, said a release by HRD ministry. 

"In spirit of the Act, the government has decided to immediately withdraw the government nominees who are in excess of the provisions of the Act. This will pave the way for complete control of the institutions by reputed academicians and alumni," read the statement issued by the Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry. 

Under the decision, three ex-officio members will re-select the current Chairperson -- unless there are issues with ineligibility -- and allow him or her to continue for a new full term. The Chairperson will then constitute the board as laid down in the Act`s Section 10. 

The Chairperson will now select five alumni members, four eminent persons, and two faculty members, for a full new term.

IIM, IIM Act

