National Disaster Management Authority

Government plans region-specific SMS service to alert people about natural disasters

The alert would be issued by the service providers of that particular area to all of their subscribers, another official said. 

New Delhi: The government is planning to launch a localised, region-specific SMS service to alert people about natural disasters, officials said on Tuesday.

According to the plan, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) will rope in the India Meteorological Department and telecom service providers to send the alerts free of cost in a particular cluster of village, sub-division or town about impending natural disasters.

"The SMS alert will go to the mobile subscribers of that particular area and it will be a completely localised arrangement. The alert will not go to the nearby village or town which will not be hit by the disaster," an official privy to the development said.

The idea came in the wake of thunderstorms and heavy rains claiming 134 lives in five states recently.

Tags:
National Disaster Management AuthorityNDMANatural disaster
