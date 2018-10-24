हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Santragachi footbridge stampede

Government Railway Police files FIR over Santragachi footbridge stampede

The Government Railway Police (GRP) on Wednesday filed an FIR over the foot over-bridge stampede that took place at West Bengal's Santragachhi junction in Howrah.

Government Railway Police files FIR over Santragachi footbridge stampede

The Government Railway Police (GRP) on Wednesday filed an FIR over the foot over-bridge stampede that took place at West Bengal's Santragachhi junction in Howrah.

The Railways also said that it will form a special committee comprising the heads of various departments to investigate Tuesday's footbridge stampede.

At least one person was killed and 14 others were injured after an express train and two Electric Multiple Unit (EMU) locals arrived at the station together and passengers rushed to the platforms to board the trains.

According to a South Eastern Railway spokesman Sanjay Ghosh, the Nagercoil-Shalimar Express and two EMU locals arrived at the station, while Shalimar-Vishakhapatnam Express and Santragachi-Chennai Express at around 6.30 pm.

The incident occurred between platform numbers two and three at Santragachi station of South Eastern Railway, about 10 km from Howrah station, he said.

Announcing a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the family of the deceased and Rs1 lakh to those injured in the stampede West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said, "Railways is the main lifeline of the nation and it should not be derailed. Railways must take proper care for passengers. I can`t blame railways. Let them investigate. If there is a rush, they must clear it."

The injured persons were taken to Howrah General Hospital for treatment, three others were administered first aid at the station, he said.

Tags:
Santragachi footbridge stampedeHowrahWest BengalSantragachi

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close