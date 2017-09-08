Government releases No-Fly List with 3 levels of unruly behaviour ban

New Delhi: The government on Friday released the 'No-Fly List' with three levels of clearly defined 'unruly' behaviours and the quantum of ban against each level.

The three levels and their quantum are:

1. Level 1: Unruly behaviour (Verbal)

Quantum: Ban up to three months

2. Level 2: Physical behaviour

Quantum: Ban up to six months

3. Level 3: Life-threatening behaviour

Quantum: Ban of a minimum period of 2 years or more without limit

"The motive behind the No-Fly List is safety & security of passengers, which is our priority," said Jayant Sinha, Minister of State, Civil Aviation.

There will be 3 levels of unruly behaviour: DGCA on No-Fly List pic.twitter.com/vmNfYwuDLm — ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2017

The ban was has been released in an effort to keep blacklisted people off planes to ensure safety and check unruly behaviour.

Earlier this year Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad assaulted an Air India official. Following this, all domestic airlines banned Gaikwad from flying, so much so that he had to travel by train. The ban was rescinded, but after Gaikwad submitted an apology.

India is the first country in the world to have a national no-fly list based on safety.