Government should acquire land, make law for Ram Temple construction: RSS

Two days after the Supreme Court adjourned the hearing of Ram Mandir-Babri Temple case, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Wednesday said that the government needs to acquire land for the construction of Ram Temple.

RSS in its statement also said that the government should make a law regarding the construction of Ram temple and acquiring the land for the same, news agency ANI reported.

The statement by RSS comes after the apex court adjourned the hearing of Ram Temple-Babri Masjid case till January next year.

A Bench of Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and KM Joseph said that the appropriate bench will decide the future course of hearing on the appeals filed against the Allahabad High Court verdict in the Ayodhya land dispute case.

According to news agency IANS, Arun Kumar, Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh of the RSS, said that the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya “will create harmonious atmosphere”, urging the Supreme Court to decide on the issue at the earliest.

"The RSS is of the view that Ram temple must be constructed at the birth place of Lord Ram and the place should be given to Ram Janmbhoomi Nyas. The construction of temple will create harmonious atmosphere. Taking this into account, the Supreme Court should take a decision at the earliest," said the RSS communications in-charge.

"However, the government must bring a legislation to pave the way in case of any obstacles. The saints and the Dharm Sansad have been spearheading the Ram temple movement since the beginning and the RSS has supported them. We will stand by whatever steps they take," he further said.

The decision of the Supreme Court to defer the hearing till January 2019 has once again triggered a debate on whether the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre must bring an ordinance to start the construction of the temple before 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The same is, however, facing opposition from several corners, including some opposition parties. Speaking to Zee News, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday dared the ruling BJP to bring an ordinance on the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya. He said that any such move would violate the norms of the Constitution.

The Hyderabad MP further said that the decision of the Supreme Court to defer the hearing in the Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi case till January 2019 must be respected.