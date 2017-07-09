close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Government speeds up procurement process of 1.85L rifles for army

The Army has been pressing for fast tracking the supply of the 7.62x51 mm guns and particularly sought immediate procurement of at least 65,000 rifles to enhance its fire power in border areas and in counter-terror operations.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Sunday, July 9, 2017 - 16:03

New Delhi: Weeks after the Army rejected an indigenously-built assault rifle, the government has decided to speed up the procurement procedure for over 1.85 lakh high calibre guns to replace ageing INSAS rifles.

The Army has been pressing for fast tracking the supply of the 7.62x51 mm guns and particularly sought immediate procurement of at least 65,000 rifles to enhance its fire power in border areas and in counter-terror operations.

Already nearly 20 gun manufacturers including a number of foreign entities have responded to the request for information (RFI) for the assault guns and steps are being taken to move the procurement process speedily, official sources said.

Last month, the Army had rejected the 7.62x51 mm guns built by the state-run Rifle Factory, Ichapore, citing poor quality and ineffective fire power.

The Army is badly in need of the assault rifles and the contract for the guns is likely to be finalised in the next few months.

Official sources said there were "excessive number of faults" in the guns manufactured by the rifle factory and "complete redesigning of the magazine" was needed to consider the guns to be used by the Army.

The Army last year had rejected another indigenously- built assault rifle called the 5.56 mm Excalibur guns as it did not meet the required standards.

In its RFI, the Army had specified effective range of the 7.62x51 mm guns at 500 metres, adding they should be as light as possible in weight.

It had also mentioned that the guns should be capable of "fitting and firing" under barrel grenade launcher manufactured by Ordnance Factory, Trichy.

TAGS

1.85L riflesIndian ArmyNew Delhihigh calibre gunsInsas riflesIchaporeExcalibur gunsRFIOrdnance factoryTrichy

From Zee News

India's Top 10 Selling Cars in May 2017

World's biggest crocodile farms will blow your mind! IN...

GST from July 1: What will be cheaper

Iraqi elite force reaches Mosul Old City riverbank as Islamic State faces defeat
WorldAsia

Iraqi elite force reaches Mosul Old City riverbank as Islam...

Concrete may help curb air pollution, says study
Environment

Concrete may help curb air pollution, says study

Nagaland crisis: Former CM TR Zeliang stakes claim to form govt
North EastNagaland

Nagaland crisis: Former CM TR Zeliang stakes claim to form...

India

Independence Day celebrations: Rasleela, processions by NRI...

WorldAsia

200 militants die in clashes for Afghan district's con...

North EastSikkim

Gorkhaland agitation: Rajnath Singh assures Sikkim CM of se...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Indo-US energy ties power a bright future

Bleeding for the Men in Blue: Short history of Team India's coaches and their styles

USA’s ambivalent relationship with China in Trump era

Privileges of studying in an IIT

Basirhat violence: Mamata Banerjee has support to counter polarization, time for her to walk the talk