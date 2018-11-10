हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sarbananda Sonowal

Government taken initiatives to solve problems of tea tribe Communities: Sonowal

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday asserted that his government has initiated several initiatives for the tea tribe communities to solve their various problems to some extent.

People belonging to the tea tribe community have contributed immensely to the growth of the economy of the state and it is due to their dedication, Assam tea has etched its name in the global market, Sonowal said.

He was addressing a gathering after inaugurating a pre-examination coaching centre for civil service examination 2018 for aspirants from the tea tribes community.

He said this imparting pre-examination coaching is one of the many programmes that state government has undertaken for the socio-economic and educational development for the people of the community.

He urged the 50 students who have been shortlisted for the pre-examination coaching to work hard and become successful in their endeavour and be a source of motivation for other students to emulate them. 

