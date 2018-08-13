हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ministry of Women and Child Development

Government to award Under 18s with lucrative rewards for their exceptional talents

The opportunity acknowledges a total of 36 outstanding students.

The Ministry of Women and Child Development, Government of India has announced National Child Award for exceptional achievement for students below the age of 18 years. The award will be given to students who have demonstrated exceptional talent and innovation in the field of academics, arts, culture, design, sports, social science, music and various other areas recognized by the central and national selection committee.

The first position holder will be recognized with gold medal of 20 grams, award money of Rs 20,000, book vouchers of Rs 10,000, a certificate and a citation.

Thirty five silver medal holders of 50 grams will be rewarded with Rs 10,000, book vouchers worth Rs 3,000, a certificate and a citation.

Below mentioned details are required to be considered eligible for this scholarship call:

- The applicant must be presently residing in India, of age between 5 to 18.

- He/she must have proven record of excellence in the field of innovation in design, mathematics scholastics for two successive years, sports, arts, culture, social service, music, etc.

Students finding themselves fulfilling the mandated requirements may download the form from wcd.nic.in/award and fill the necessary details and answer the questions asked. If required, attach supporting documents as well and send the same at nic-mwcd(@)gov.in

Awards will be announced on November 14, 2018 and each child will be awarded individually in Delhi on a convenient date.

Applications are accepted till August 31, 2018. For any technical assistance, call 08448709545, 08527484563.

Courtesy: buddy4study.com

