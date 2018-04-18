Government to issue lookout notice in NRI matrimonial dispute cases

The Ministry of Women and Child Development is slated to issue lookout circulars in five cases pertaining to NRI matrimonial dispute. The ministry has also discussed Standard Operating Procedures in NRI matrimonial dispute cases during a meeting with the integrated nodal agency.

In a statement in this regard, the government said, “The Integrated Nodal Agency has also deliberated on the Standard Operating Procedures (SoPs) to streamline the process of dealing with the cases of NRI matrimonial disputes. The SoPs are also defining the responsibility of concerned authorities with specified timelines and would keep the women informed on the progress.”

According to Minister of Women and Child Development Maneka Gandhi, the SOP will enable the women facing such disputes to seek redressal in a time bound manner. She also said that any women can now approach MWCD for the purpose of tracing her NRI husband by having a LoC issued.

“In criminal matter involving NRI’s, Look-out-Circular (LOC) could be issued by the investigating agency in cognizable offences, when the overseas husband is deliberately evading arrest or not appearing in the trial court despite Non Bailable Warrants and other coercive measures or there is a likelihood that he will leave the country to evade trial or arrest. The LoC will be issued after having the case scrutinised by NCW,” said the statement.

It further said that the government of India has been receiving complaints of frauds, abandonment, domestic violence, extra-marital relationships, ex-parte divorce, being duped of money after promising marriage, forceful/illegal retention of children’s custody and non-payment of maintenance.

“A large number of NRI Matrimonial dispute cases remain pending on account of non-appearance of the perpetrator jeopardising women and children’s future. An Integrated Nodal Agency (INA) was constituted under the chairpersonship of Secretary, Ministry of Women and Child Development (MWCD) to work on the issues related to NRI Matrimonial Dispute. Consequently, three meetings of INA have been conducted since January 2018,” it added.