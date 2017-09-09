close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Govt believes people have right to choose in democracy: MoS for Tourism KJ Alphons

Minister of State for Tourism Alphons Kannanthanam on Saturday said the government's stand is that people have a right to make their own choices, be it in terms of speech or their food.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Saturday, September 9, 2017 - 17:53

New Delhi: Minister of State for Tourism Alphons Kannanthanam on Saturday said the government's stand is that people have a right to make their own choices, be it in terms of speech or their food.

"It is a democracy, it is the people who make choices, that is freedom.

"So in a democracy it is the people who decide what they should speak, what clothes they should wear and what kind of food they should eat and that exactly is the stand of the government," Alphons said on the sidelines of an event, days after taking over as the new tourism minister.

On the first day in his new office, bureaucrat-turned- politician Kannanthanam had touched upon the controversial issue of beef, saying it would continue to be consumed in Kerala.

Talking to PTI, the 1979 Kerala cadre officer had said that the BJP had never said that beef cannot be eaten.

A controversy had erupted following a notification banning the sale of cattle for slaughter at animal markets in May. This along with ban on cow slaughter in many states was cited by opposition parties to allege that the government was trying to impose certain food habits.

However, Union Environment Minister Harsh Vardhan had said that the issues related to the notification will be resolved soon.

The Madras High Court had stayed the notification and later the Supreme Court had extended it to the entire country. The Centre had told the court that it would come up with an amended notification.

TAGS

Alphons KannanthanamTourism MinisterbeefIndiaHarsh Vardhan

From Zee News

Scientists turn human skin cells directly into motor neurons
Science

Scientists turn human skin cells directly into motor neuron...

&#039;Fire and Forget&#039; anti-tank guided missile &#039;Nag&#039; successfully test-fired
India

'Fire and Forget' anti-tank guided missile '...

India

Naqvi bats for holding Lok Sabha, Assembly polls simultaneo...

Terrorists attack police party in Jammu and Kashmir&#039;s Anantnag; one cop killed
Jammu and Kashmir

Terrorists attack police party in Jammu and Kashmir's...

Delhi

Engine of Kashi Vishwanath Express derails at New Delhi sta...

CBI files FIR against former environment minister Jayanthi Natarajan, raids premises
Tamil NaduIndia

CBI files FIR against former environment minister Jayanthi...

India

Sushmita Dev new Mahila Congress chief

Maharashtra

Maharashtra hero's widow joins Indian Army

Ryan International School student death: Mother says &#039;put principal in jail&#039;, demands CBI probe
Haryana

Ryan International School student death: Mother says '...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Gauri Lankesh: Left of centre, but heart in the right place

The sinking city: Waterlogged streets bring to the fore flaws in Mumbai city’s planning

DNA Edit | Back on track? Will Piysh Goyal prove to be effective?

The seamy side of Sarahah

'Daddy' review: Weak narrative overshadows Arjun Rampal's applause-worthy performance