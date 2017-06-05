Govt drafting national policy on Ayush: Naik

Mumbai: The government is drafting a national policy for Ayush and hopes to launch it by October this year, Union minister Shripad Naik said here on Monday.

"The Centre is drafting a national policy for Ayush (Ayurveda, Unani, Siddha, and Homeopathy). The final draft policy is likely to be circulated among ministries and states by June before it makes its way to the Cabinet. The Ayush ministry is targeting to launch the final policy latest by October," the Minister of State for Ayush said here.

He was speaking while presenting the awards to ayurvedic practitioners organised by Sandu Pharmaceutical.

The key proposals of the policy will be to include ayurveda, unani, siddha and homeopathy under the universal health insurance scheme, which will enable integrating traditional systems of medicine into the public health system, Naik said.

"Besides, it will also focus on the need for creation of infrastructure, research facilities and regulation to streamline Ayush," he said.

The government also plans to promote India as a preferred Ayush destination on the global map and harness the potential of the traditional system of medicine for improving primary and preventive health care, the minister said.

"We will also set specific targets to be achieved within deadlines, bring regulation for education and research, as well as set standards for Ayush medicines and treatment," he said.

Taking traditional medicines to the international stage, India is expected to collaborate with the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the United States for research and development of Ayush.

"The UN agency has evinced keen interest in Ayush medicines and is slated to sign an agreement to this effect in Geneva soon," Naik added.