हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Begum Hazrat Mahal Scholarship Scheme

Govt extends economic assistance to girls from minorities with Begum Hazrat Mahal Scholarship Scheme

 Through this scholarship, the girl students from minorities will be able to pursue their educational dream without any economic hassle.

Govt extends economic assistance to girls from minorities with Begum Hazrat Mahal Scholarship Scheme
Representational image

NEW DELHI: Maulana Azad Education Foundation (MAEF), Ministry of Minority Affairs, Government of India is extending financial support to school going girls belonging to any minority community i.e. Muslim, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain and Parsi for their continuous gap-free education. Through this scholarship, the girl students will be able to pursue their educational dream without any economic hassle.

Students of class 9 and 10 will receive INR 10,000 and class 11 and 12 will be given INR 12,000, in two equal instalments towards their admission and tuition fee, under this call.

Girl students belonging to any minority community, studying in class 9 to 12, can apply for this scholarship. The applicant must have secured minimum 50% or equivalent in aggregate in previous class with family income not more than INR 2L.

Following are the required documents to fulfil the application procedure:

* Printed application form (completed)

* Income Certificate of parents/guardian to be issued by the Competent Authority declared by the State Govt./UTs Administration

* Photograph of student attested by the Principal of present school/college

* Institution verification form attested by the Principal of present school/college

* Self-attested certificate of mark sheet of previous class as filled in form

* Self-declaration of minority community certificate by the student

* Photocopy of the 1st page of bank/postal account passbook in the name of applicant (either single or joint account with her parents)

* Photocopy of Aadhaar Card of the student

Students finding themselves fulfilling the mandated requirements can apply through this link: http://maef.nic.in/Instructions.aspx

Applications are accepted till September 15, 2018. 

For any kind of technical assistance, one may reach out to these helpline numbers: 08448709545, 08527484563

Tags:
Begum Hazrat Mahal Scholarship SchemeMinistry of Minority AffairsMAEFZee News Scholarship

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close