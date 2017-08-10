Govt launches video of national anthem in sign language

New Delhi: Union Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey on Thursday launched a video of the National Anthem in sign language and said the government addressed the physically challenged as "divyang" and not "viklang" to ensure there was no distinction.

"This is a proud moment for us that the National Anthem has been produced in sign language for those who depend on it. We used to refer to people falling in the category as disabled (viklang), but now the government has modified the definition to divyang," the Minister of State for Human Resource Development said.

The 3.35-minute video, directed by Govind Nihalani, stars Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan, along with physically challenged children performing the anthem in sign language, with the Red Fort in the background.

"This is one of the efforts to make their survival easier. India is an ancient country and sign language has been used since ancient times," the minister said.

United Nations Information Centre for India and Bhutan Director Derek Segaar and BJP national spokesperson Sudesh Verma were also present on the occasion.

The video was also launched in Goa, Bhopal, Chandigarh and Kolhapur.