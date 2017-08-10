 
close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Govt launches video of national anthem in sign language

Union Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey on Thursday launched a video of the National Anthem in sign language.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Thursday, August 10, 2017 - 18:49

New Delhi: Union Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey on Thursday launched a video of the National Anthem in sign language and said the government addressed the physically challenged as "divyang" and not "viklang" to ensure there was no distinction.

"This is a proud moment for us that the National Anthem has been produced in sign language for those who depend on it. We used to refer to people falling in the category as disabled (viklang), but now the government has modified the definition to divyang," the Minister of State for Human Resource Development said.

The 3.35-minute video, directed by Govind Nihalani, stars Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan, along with physically challenged children performing the anthem in sign language, with the Red Fort in the background.

"This is one of the efforts to make their survival easier. India is an ancient country and sign language has been used since ancient times," the minister said.

United Nations Information Centre for India and Bhutan Director Derek Segaar and BJP national spokesperson Sudesh Verma were also present on the occasion.

The video was also launched in Goa, Bhopal, Chandigarh and Kolhapur. 

TAGS

National anthemsign languageDivyangviklang

From Zee News

World

European Union adds to North Korea sanctions list

Kenya election results not due before Friday: Polls chief
World

Kenya election results not due before Friday: Polls chief

Kamal Haasan on stage, Rajinikanth in audience at DMK event
Tamil Nadu

Kamal Haasan on stage, Rajinikanth in audience at DMK event

World

Israeli military says Gaza homes hiding Hamas tunnels

World

Syrian army gains ground on Jordan border in southwest

Viral content: Low-level tube-shaped cloud rolls over Canada highway – Video gets over 28 lakh views
World

Viral content: Low-level tube-shaped cloud rolls over Canad...

Karnataka

'Govt has no stand on separate religion status for Vee...

WorldAsia

Five dead, 50 missing as smugglers throw 180 migrants into...

Unbreakable code from space delivered to Earth, courtesy China&#039;s quantum satellite!
Space

Unbreakable code from space delivered to Earth, courtesy Ch...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

India lags in pharma innovation

Congress is down but not out, does not function as a sultanate: Ghulam Nabi Azad

Maratha Kranti Morcha | Here's all you need to know about the silent march across Maharashtra

The return of Ahmed Patel, whither Rahul Gandhi?

Amit Shah vs Ahmed Patel – A battle of titans