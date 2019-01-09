Govt offers special concessions to woo employees to work in Kashmir

NEW DELHI: In a moved aimed at wooing the central government employees to work in Kashmir, the Personnel Ministry on Wednesday issued an order

extending special concessions and incentives, including departmental arrangements for stay and security and transportation for these employyes till 2020.

The ministry officials have expressed hope that move would encourage more employees to work in Kashmir valley, which includes ten districts -- Anantnag, Baramulla, Budgam, Kupwara, Pulwama, Srinagar, Kulgam, Shopian, Ganderbal and Bandipora.

The order added that the special grant also includes departmental arrangements for stay, security and transportation to the place of work for employees. Personnel Ministry also said in its order that all central government employees posted in Jammu and Kashmir are paid messing allowance at the rate of Rs 97.85 per day.

"Pensioners of Kashmir Valley who are unable to draw their monthly pensions through either public sector banks or Pay and Accounts Officer (PAO) treasuries from which they were receiving their pensions, would be given pensions outside the valley where they have settled, in relaxation of relevant provisions," said the order.

According to the order, the new incentives will be uniformly applicable to all ministries, departments and public sector undertakings under Government of India.

"It has been decided by the competent authority to extend the package of concessions or incentives to central government employees working in Kashmir Valley for a further period of two years, with effect from January 1, 2018," said the order.