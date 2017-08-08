close
Govt plans 24X7 virtual fence along Indo-Pak border

The government is planning to install a 24X7 seamless virtual fence with sensors along the India-Pakistan border to curb infiltration bid by the neighbouring nation, the Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Tuesday, August 8, 2017 - 14:51

New Delhi: The government is planning to install a 24X7 seamless virtual fence with sensors along the India-Pakistan border to curb infiltration bid by the neighbouring nation, the Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

"A pilot project for deployment of Comprehensive Integrated Border Management Solution (CIBMS) which includes different types of sensors, radars, day and night vision cameras etc, has been taken up," Minister of State for Home Affairs, Kiren Rijiju said.

The minister said the pilot project has been undertaken in two stretches of five to six kms each in Jammu sector, adding that if found successful, similar projects will be taken up in other states along the Indo-Pakistan border.

Indo-Pak borderLok SabhaMinister of State for Home Affairs

