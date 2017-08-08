Govt procuring 1.58 lakh ballistic helmets for Army

New Delhi: The government on Tuesday said it is procuring for the Indian Army 1.58 lakh ballistic helmets, which are light weight and have better safety features.

"A contract for procurement of 1,58,279 ballistic helmets through capital routes has been concluded in December 2016," Minister of State for Defence Subhash Bhamre told the Rajya Sabha in a written reply to a question.

The helmets are being manufactured by a Kanpur-based company, MKU limited, Army sources said, adding they will be light weight and have better safety features.

"There is no shortage of quality protective material for soldiers of the Indian Army fighting terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir," Bhamre said.

To a separate query on whether the interim verdict of the International Court of Justice on Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav has brought out glaring deficiencies in the military legal system of Pakistan, Bhamre chose not to comment.

On whether there was a need for major changes in the military justice system in India, Bhamre said the existing laws are up to date and in synchronisation with human rights, humanitarian laws and the prevalent criminal and service jurisprudence.

Replying to another question, Bhamre said a committee headed by Lt. Gen. (retd) D B Shekatkar has recommended closure of Army Education Corps (AEC).

"The recommendations of the Committee are under consideration of the government," he said.