Govt school headmaster suspended for derogatory remarks on MP CM Kamal Nath

JABALPUR: Jabalpur District Collector Chhavi Bharadwaj on Thursday suspended the headmaster of a government school in the district for allegedly making derogatory remarks about Chief Minister Kamal Nath.

Mukesh Tiwari, the headmaster of government-run Kanishta Buniyadi Middle School, was suspended after it was found that he had made derogatory remarks against Kamal Nath at a meeting held in the school on Tuesday.

Trouble started for the headmaster after a video where he is purportedly seen making the controversial remarks went viral on different social media platforms.

The collector said in her order that after examination of the video, it was found that the headmaster has violated the Madhya Pradesh Civil Services (Conduct) Rules.

Kamal Nath took oath as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh on December 17after several rounds of discussion with party chief Rahul Gandhi.

Kamal Nath, in the past, has held several portfolios in the Union cabinet.

He was appointed the Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee president on April 26 and was at the forefront in steering the party to a win in the 2018 Assembly polls where Congress won 114 seats in the 230-member House. The Congress fell marginally short of a majority but managed to form the government with the support of seven more MLAs, comprising two from the BSP, one from the SP and four Independents.