Govt seeks Parliament's nod for Rs 11,166 crore additional expenditure

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Wednesday, July 26, 2017 - 13:25
Govt seeks Parliament&#039;s nod for Rs 11,166 crore additional expenditure
Pic Courtesy: PTI

New Delhi: The government on Wednesday sought Parliament's approval for supplementary grants worth Rs 11,166.18 crore for the current financial year.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presented the supplementary demands for grants for 2017-18 as well as the demands for excess grants in the Lok Sabha for 2014-15.

The first batch of supplementary demands for grants for 2017-18 include 61 grants and 3 appropriations, according to the supplementary demands for grants.

"Approval of the Parliament is sought to authorise gross additional expenditure of Rs 11,166.18 crore.

"Of this, the proposals involving net cash outgo aggregate to Rs 10,647.45 crore and gross additional expenditure, matched by savings of the ministries/departments or by enhanced receipts/recoveries aggregate to Rs 517.72 crore," it said.

Besides, the government has sought nod for a token provision of Rs 1.01 crore, "one lakh for each item of expenditure, for enabling re-appropriation of savings, in cases involving new service or new instrument of service".

Out of the total Rs 11,166.18 crore, an amount of Rs 7,000 crore would go to the petroleum and natural gas ministry for providing additional grants-in-aid general for payment of differential royalty to state governments.

Among others, little over Rs 386 crore would be spend for activities related to the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

Around Rs 250 crore would be for effective publicity for GST awareness and Rs 99.34 crore for DG systems for payment of advance user charges of GSTN (GST Network).

Further, an amount of Rs 37.09 crore would be for accounting portal for GST.

ParliamentFinance Minister Arun JaitleyLok SabhaExpenditureGST

