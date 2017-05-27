Govt taking steps to achieve defence sector self-sufficiency

Hyderabad: The government is taking many steps, with an emphasis on 'Make in India', to make the country advance technologically and to achieve self-sufficiency in the defence sector, G Sateesh Reddy, Scientific Advisor to Raksha Mantri, said here on Saturday.

"Lot of developments have taken place and lot of initiatives have been taken. Lot more initiatives are going to come. Many of these things, missiles..., the government is looking for fast reaching self-sufficiency in these areas; in the country we are able to, we will not be importing," he said.

Reddy was speaking at the National Technology Day celebration organised jointly by the Andhra Pradesh Akademi of Sciences and Telangana Academy of Sciences here.

Reddy said a top priority is given to buying Indian Designed, Developed and Manufactured (IDDM) items as per the new Defence Procurement Procedure (DPP).

Under the Strategic Partnership model announced by the Centre two days ago, tie-ups can be formed between Indian and foreign firms for defence manufacturing within the country, he said.

Fighter jets, helicopters, armoured vehicles and submarines are the four areas under the model.

In another decision, the government has formed a committee to go into the strategic materials policy towards achieving self-sufficiency in the area, he said.

The panel has submitted its report to the government which is being looked into.

The government is likely to come out with a policy in strategic materials, Reddy said.

The government is also permitting exports in the defence area as the industry may not be able to survive merely on Indian market alone, he said, adding that many more steps would be taken towards 'Make in India'.