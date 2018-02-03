Grateful to CM Mehbooba Mufti for help, says father of Kashmiri man assaulted in Haryana

GURUGRAM: As the investigation is underway into the attack on Aftab, a young man from Kashmir who was assaulted in Haryana, his father expressed gratitude to Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti for all the help.

"I thank CM Mehbooba Mufti for raising this issue. I am also grateful to those who helped my son and also the media," Aftab's father Mohd Quyoom said.

Recalling how Aftab was saved, he said: "Some Hindu boys identified my son as their classmate. Two boys from Haryana helped a lot and took them to hospital."

Three persons have been arrested after two Kashmiri men were brutally assaulted in Mahendragarh in Haryana. Three more have been identified with the help of CCTV footage. Six people have been accused in the incident.

The two Kashmiri men, students of the Central University of Haryana, were allegedly attacked by a mob on Friday evening while they were on their way back to university campus after offering Friday namaz.

Speaking about the incident, Aftab said: "I and my friend had gone to the mosque to offer namaz yesterday. After we came out of the mosque, we noticed that some people are following us. Just as we were leaving on my motorbike, a group of 15-20 people started to beat us."

The incident sparked an outrage, with CM Mehbooba Mufti demanding an immediate probe into the incident.

The Haryana Police registered a case in the incident under certain sections of the Indian Penal Code.