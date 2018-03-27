Groups working secretly to help illegal Rohingya migrants: MHA report

A confidential Home Ministry report, accessed by Zee News, has revealed that the number of Rohingya migrants in 24 Parganas region of West Bengal has surged from 29 to over 100. The report also has the mention of several groups that have been helping Rohingya Muslim to infiltrate into Indian territory from Bangladesh.

Revelations have also been made about some Islamic groups that have been raising funds to get houses made for these migrants in areas of West Bengal. Information accessed by Zee News reveal that as many as 40 such groups have been identified that are collecting funds from across the country for the settlement of migrant Rohingyas.

According to the report, attempts are being made to settle down more than 40,000 Rohingya Muslims.

These groups have also convinced residents in West Bengal area to donate their land for the settlement of these migrants. Secret meetings were also conducted by the groups in different parts of the country during past few days.

In September last year, the Centre told the Supreme Court that Rohingyas posed a serious threat to national security with links to terror outfits, including the Islamic State.

The Centre’s affidavit, filed in the apex court registry said, "Many of the Rohingyas figure in the suspected sinister designs of ISI/ISIS and other extremists groups who want to achieve their ulterior motives in India including that of flaring up communal and sectarian violence in sensitive areas of the country."