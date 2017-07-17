'Growing Stronger Together' - PM Narendra Modi defines GST ahead of Parliament's Monsoon Session

New Delhi: Ahead of Monsoon session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday addressed the media and hoped that all the parties would discuss and take decisions in the national interest, and in the spirit of the GST - Growing Stronger Together.

Prime Minister Modi also wished that the Monsoon session moves ahead with the spirit of 'growing stronger together', same as is the other name of the GST spirit. Just like rains make soil emit a pleasant smell, similarly, the successful implementation of the GST has filled the session with a new hope and excitement,"Modi said.

Terming the session a most significant one, PM said, "Everyone will keep an eye as nation will choose President and Vice-President during this session. It will also see the 75th anniversary of the Quit India Movement on August 9 and 70 years of Independence on August 15."

I believe that all the parties, all the MPs, will take important decisions in the national interest by discussion and intention of value addition.

Earlier on Sunday, Modi congratulated NDA presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind "in advance" and assured him of his government's support. At a meeting of the NDA MPs which was also attended by Kovind, Modi recalled that the former Bihar governor had worked as a 'sahyogi' (aide) of Morarji Desai when he was the prime minister and said this government will offer all 'sahyog' (cooperation) to him.