close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

'Growing Stronger Together' - PM Narendra Modi defines GST ahead of Parliament's Monsoon Session

Ahead of Monsoon session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday addressed the media and said that working and growing together for the nation is the another name for the GST spirit. 

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, July 17, 2017 - 11:11
&#039;Growing Stronger Together&#039; - PM Narendra Modi defines GST ahead of Parliament&#039;s Monsoon Session

New Delhi: Ahead of Monsoon session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday addressed the media and hoped that all the parties would discuss and take decisions in the national interest, and in the spirit of the GST - Growing Stronger Together.

Prime Minister Modi also wished that the Monsoon session moves ahead with the spirit of 'growing stronger together', same as is the other name of the GST spirit. Just like rains make soil emit a pleasant smell, similarly, the successful implementation of the GST has filled the session with a new hope and excitement,"Modi said. 

Terming the session a most significant one, PM said, "Everyone will keep an eye as nation will choose President and Vice-President during this session. It will also see the 75th anniversary of the Quit India Movement on August 9 and 70 years of Independence on August 15."

I believe that all the parties, all the MPs, will take important decisions in the national interest by discussion and intention of value addition.

Earlier on Sunday,  Modi congratulated NDA presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind "in advance" and assured him of his government's support. At a meeting of the NDA MPs which was also attended by Kovind, Modi recalled that the former Bihar governor had worked as a 'sahyogi' (aide) of Morarji Desai when he was the prime minister and said this government will offer all 'sahyog' (cooperation) to him.

TAGS

Narendra Modimonsoon sessionParliamentpresidential election

From Zee News

WorldAsia

18 killed in China floods

EC&#039;s new instructions for Presidential election: No personal pens inside voting chamber, mark ballot with special markers
India

EC's new instructions for Presidential election: No pe...

AmericasWorld

Massive wildfires sweep across Canadian province

7.1 million Venezuelans vote in opposition referendum
AmericasWorld

7.1 million Venezuelans vote in opposition referendum

D-Day for Nawaz Sharif as Pakistan SC resumes hearing in Panamagate case
WorldAsia

D-Day for Nawaz Sharif as Pakistan SC resumes hearing in Pa...

Beijing should &#039;keep calm&#039; about India&#039;s rise: Chinese media
India

Beijing should 'keep calm' about India's ris...

Science

Australian police to trial 'synthetic DNA' to tac...

Trouble in Bihar&#039;s &#039;Mahagathbandhan&#039;: Nitish Kumar to seek fresh mandate if Tejashwi Yadav fails to come clean?
Bihar

Trouble in Bihar's 'Mahagathbandhan': Nitish...

Amarnath Yatra accident: List of deceased and injured pilgrims
IndiaJ&K

Amarnath Yatra accident: List of deceased and injured pilgr...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Who elects the President of India? Here's all you need to know

Killers behind wheels: Govt must heed judge’s lament and curb rash driving

Private sector, too, is prone to scourge of fake caste certificates

Mamata’s extreme pandering

Amarnath: Kashmir’s moment of truth