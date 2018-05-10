GSEB Class 12 Science Results 2018: Official websites to check results

GSEB Gujarat Board Class 12 Science Results 2018 declared at gseb.org

Gandhinagar: In a few minutes from now, the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) will announce GSEB Class 12 Results 2018 on its official website. Nearly 1.35 lakh students took the GSEB Class XII science exam, which was held from March March 17 - 28, 2018

“Gujarat Secondary & Higher Secondary Education Board, Gandhinagar | HSC SCIENCE / GUJCET RESULT – 2018 Results will be available on 10th May, 2018 after 9 a.m,” said the official notice on the board's website.

In order to check results, candidates can refer to the following sites:

gseb.org gujarat.indiaresults.com examresults.net

Candidates who have appeared for the examination can register below to get their result through SMS or via email.

Steps to check GSEB Class 12 science exam results:

1: Visit the official website gseb.org or go to gujarat.indiaresults.com or examresults.net/gujarat/gseb-hsc-12th-result/

2: Now enter registration number/ roll number and if required, the mobile numbers and captcha

3: The results will be displayed on the screen

4: Candidates are advised to download and take a print out for further reference

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board is a governmental body which is responsible for academic administration in the state of Gujarat, India, and has its jurisdiction over the state’s secondary and higher secondary education. It was formed on the basis of ’The Gujarat Secondary Education Act 1972’. The board supervises, organises, controls, regulates and looks after the matters associated with school education in the state of Gujarat. The primary function of the board is to prepare academic programmes and organise examination for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC).