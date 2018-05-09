GSEB Gujarat Board Class 12 exam Results 2018 to be declared on Thursday @ gseb.org

GANDHINAGAR: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) is likely to declare the results of GSEB Class 12 Examination 2018 on Thursday, May 9, 2018. After the results are out, students will be able to check their results on the board's official website - gseb.org.

The results will be released at 9 am. An india.com report suggests the results' announcement time has been confirmed by GSHSEB chairman A J Shah. It added that the results of only the Science stream students will be released on Thursday.

On the other hand, the GSEB Class 10 Exam Results 2018 is expected to be out by May 25. Apart from the official portal, students may also keep a check on examresults.net.

Nearly 18 lakh students appeared in GSEB Board Class 10th and 12th Examinations 2018. The exams had commenced from March 12, 2018.

Here's how to check GSEB Class 10th, 12th Results 2018 -

Step 1: Log on to the Gujarat Board's official website at gseb.org

Step 2: Click on the link 'GSEB HSC Result 2018' which will appear on the homepage

Step 3: Enter required details

Step 4: Click on submit

The results will be displayed on the screen. Candidates are suggested to download their results and take a printout of the same for future reference. Students are advised to collect their official mark sheets from their respective institutes. The printouts are for information purposes only.