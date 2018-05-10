GSEB Gujarat Board Class 12 HSC Science results 2018: Rajkot top performing district, Chhota Udepur worst

GSEB Class 12 Science results 2018: Rajkot district emerged has the top performing district in GSEB Class 12 Science results 2018, which were declared on Thursday morning at 9 am on official site gseb.org. Chhota Udepur, on the other hand, emerged as the worst performing district in the state.

Rajkot scored the highest of 85.3 pass percentage while Chhota Udepur scored the worst pass percentage of 38 per cent.

The overall pass percentage also dipped to 72.99, less by 8.9 per cent as compared to last year. In 2017, 81.89 per cent students had passed the exam. As per reports, this is the lowest passing percentage in last five years.

Once again, girls outperformed boys in science stream. About 74.91 per cent girls cleared the exam, as opposed to 71 per cent boys who passed the exam. English medium students scored 75.58 per cent passing rate.

In order to check results, candidates can refer to the following sites:

1. gseb.org

2. gujarat.indiaresults.com

3. examresults.net

Candidates who have appeared for the examination can register below to get their result through SMS or via email.

Steps to check GSEB Class 12 science exam results:

1: Visit the official website gseb.org or go to gujarat.indiaresults.com or examresults.net/gujarat/gseb-hsc-12th-result/

2: Now enter registration number/ roll number and if required, the mobile numbers and captcha

3: The results will be displayed on the screen

4: Candidates are advised to download and take a print out for further reference