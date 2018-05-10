GSEB HSC Result 2018: Gujarat Class 12 science Higher Secondary results to be declared soon on gseb.org

GSEB Gujarat Board Class 12 Science Results 2018 declared at gseb.org

GSEB Result 2018: The GSEB class 12 results 2018 is slated to be released shortly by the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) on its official website gseb.org. The result is likely to be declared at 9 am. According to an official notice on official website gseb.org, “Gujarat Secondary & Higher Secondary Education Board, Gandhinagar | HSC SCIENCE / GUJCET RESULT – 2018 Results will be available on 10th May, 2018 after 9 am”.

Nearly 1.35 lakh students appeared for GSEB Class XII science exam, which was held from March March 17 - 28, 2018.

The candidates who have appeared for the examination can register below to get their result through SMS or via email.

Steps to check GSEB Class 12 science exam results:

1: Visit the official website gseb.org or go to gujarat.indiaresults.com or examresults.net/gujarat/gseb-hsc-12th-result/

2: Now enter registration number/ roll number and if required, the mobile numbers and captcha

3: The results will be displayed on the screen

4: Candidates are advised to download and take a print out for further reference

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board is a governmental body which is responsible for academic administration in the state of Gujarat, India, and has its jurisdiction over the state’s secondary and higher secondary education. It was formed on the basis of ’The Gujarat Secondary Education Act 1972’. The board supervises, organises, controls, regulates and looks after the matters associated with school education in the state of Gujarat. The primary function of the board is to prepare academic programmes and organise examination for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC).