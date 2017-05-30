close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

GSEB HSC Results 2017: Gujarat HSC 12th Class board results 2017 DECLARED, check gseb.org, gseb.results-nic.in

GSEB HSC Results 2017, Gujarat HSC 12th Board Results 2017, GSEB HSC Result 2017 was declared by the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) on Monday at 8 AM.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, May 30, 2017 - 09:21
GSEB HSC Results 2017: Gujarat HSC 12th Class board results 2017 DECLARED, check gseb.org, gseb.results-nic.in

Ahmedabad: GSEB HSC Results 2017, Gujarat HSC 12th Board Results 2017, GSEB HSC Result 2017 was declared by the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) on Monday at 8 AM.

Gujarat GSEB Class 12th Examination Results 2017, GSEB Class 12th Result 2017, GSEB 12th Result 2017 are available on following websites: gseb.org or gseb.results-nic.in. 

Step by step guide to check Gujarat board GSEB HSC class 12 result 2017:

GSEB HSC Result 2017

1.Visit the official website of Gujarat Board gseb.org or gseb.results-nic.in.

2. Click on GSEB Gujarat board class 10 result 2017.

3. Submit your name, roll number and date of birth.

4. Check your GSEB Gujarat board class 12 result 2017 and save the PDF copy of the score card.

5. Take a printout of your GSEB score card 2017 for reference.

Gujarat Board HSC Exams 2017

GSEB Class 10th X Results 2017

About Gujarat Secondary And Higher Secondary Education Board

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board or GSEB is a government of Gujarat school education board. The Gujarat Board set up in the year 1960 and its head quarter is located at Gandhi Nagar. It is very popular board in the Gujarat State. The Board also performs the duties of recognizing new schools, performance evaluation of schools and inspections of various schools associated with the Board.

Here's Zee Media wishing all good luck to all candidates.

TAGS

www.gseb.orgHSC ResultGSEB Results 2017GSEB HSC Result 2017GSEB 12th Results 2017GSEB Class 12th Result 2017Gujarat Class 12th Result 2017Gujarat HSC Result 2017Gujarat Board 12th Result 2017GSEB Class XII Result 2017Gujarat 12th Class Result 2017Gujarat Board Result 2017

From Zee News

Celebrities and their Instagram diaries

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

DAY IN PICS - 18 May 2017

Trainee IFS officer found dead in swimming pool in Delhi
Delhi

Trainee IFS officer found dead in swimming pool in Delhi

UNBELIEVABLE! Reliance likely to offer 100 GB data at Rs 500 on JioFiber in 100 cities
Internet & Social Media

UNBELIEVABLE! Reliance likely to offer 100 GB data at Rs 50...

Southwest monsoon set to strike Kerala today
Kerala

Southwest monsoon set to strike Kerala today

Kim Jong Nam murder case moves to Malaysian high court
WorldAsia

Kim Jong Nam murder case moves to Malaysian high court

Assam AHSEC HS Result 2017 declared on ahsec.nic.in/resultsassam.nic.in - Assam Class 12 Result 2017 AHSEC, Assam Board HS Final Results
AssamEducation

Assam AHSEC HS Result 2017 declared on ahsec.nic.in/results...

Australia to strip convicted paedophiles of passports
Australia-OceaniaWorld

Australia to strip convicted paedophiles of passports

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video