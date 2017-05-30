GSEB HSC Results 2017: Gujarat HSC 12th Class board results 2017 DECLARED, check gseb.org, gseb.results-nic.in

Ahmedabad: GSEB HSC Results 2017, Gujarat HSC 12th Board Results 2017, GSEB HSC Result 2017 was declared by the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) on Monday at 8 AM.

Gujarat GSEB Class 12th Examination Results 2017, GSEB Class 12th Result 2017, GSEB 12th Result 2017 are available on following websites: gseb.org or gseb.results-nic.in.

Step by step guide to check Gujarat board GSEB HSC class 12 result 2017:

GSEB HSC Result 2017

1.Visit the official website of Gujarat Board gseb.org or gseb.results-nic.in.

2. Click on GSEB Gujarat board class 10 result 2017.

3. Submit your name, roll number and date of birth.

4. Check your GSEB Gujarat board class 12 result 2017 and save the PDF copy of the score card.

5. Take a printout of your GSEB score card 2017 for reference.

Gujarat Board HSC Exams 2017

About Gujarat Secondary And Higher Secondary Education Board

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board or GSEB is a government of Gujarat school education board. The Gujarat Board set up in the year 1960 and its head quarter is located at Gandhi Nagar. It is very popular board in the Gujarat State. The Board also performs the duties of recognizing new schools, performance evaluation of schools and inspections of various schools associated with the Board.

