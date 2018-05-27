GSHSEB Gujarat Board Class 10 Results 2018 on May 28, check gseb.org

AHMEDABAD: The Gujarat Board Class 10th results 2018 will be declared at 8 am on Monday. The results will be made available on the official website of Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) - gseb.org.

Once released, the students who have appeared in the examination will be able to check their scores by visiting the board's portal. Other than GSHSEB's official portal, the results will also be made available on gipl.net, examresults.net and indiaresults.com.

Nearly 10 lakh students appeared in the SSC Class 10 examination 2018 at various centres across the country. The Gujarat board Class 10th examinations were held between March 12 to March 23, 2018.

Here's how to check Gujarat board class 10th result 2018:

Step 1: Go to the official website, gseb.org

Step 2: Click on the result tab

Step 3: Enter your registration number or roll number

Step 4: Submit the details

The marksheets will be handed over to the school authorities on May 31, Thursday and the students can collect their scorecards on the same day.

About Gujarat Board (GSEB)

The GSEB is responsible for the conduct of Class 10 and 12 exams in the state. Every year, 2 (including 4-semester type examinations) main examinations are held - the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exam for standard 10 and the Higher Secondary (School) Certificate (HSC) examination for Standard 11 and 12 students in Gujarat. The board is also responsible for the State entrance examinations GUJCET.