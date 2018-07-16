हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
GST generating revenue, leading to improvement in ease of doing business: Piyush Goyal

Raipur: Goods and Services Tax (GST) has been successful and generated ample revenue, said Finance minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday. 

Simplification of the tax structure has led to improvement in the ease of doing business, claimed the minister.

"The GST in the past one year has successfully worked and has generated ample revenue. This year there won't be a dearth of revenue if people continue to be a part of this system and pay their taxes. Just when people pay their taxes correctly, the government will be more empowered to reduce the rates even further, making the mechanism simpler,” said Goyal while addressing a seminar organised by Chhattisgarh Chamber of Commerce and Industries (CCCI) under aegis Chhattisgarh State Infrastructure Development Corporation (CSIDC).

The GST was rolled out by the Centre on July 1, 2017.

Goyal added that the tax-related cases in the Supreme Court will be withdrawn by the government.

"The government has decided to withdraw almost half of the Supreme Court cases relating to the taxation. Most of the cases in the Supreme Court are of small and medium scale businessmen," he said.

Goyal claimed that GST has helped the business community of India to be associated with the most honest and transparent tax system, and the way traders have adopted the system is quite admirable. 

