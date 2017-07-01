GST will help spread tax burden horizontally, take country forward vertically: PM Modi

New Delhi: Addressing a special session of parliament for the launch of GST, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the new system will not just “help spread the tax burden horizontally, take the country forward vertically”.

The new sytem will eliminate confusion from our tax system and end the long wait at toll plazas with GST integrating 31 states and UTs as one, he said.

PM Modi said GST will make the system more simple and provide equal opportunities for all states to prosper.

The prime minister said that GST might be officially called the Goods and Services Tax but in reality it stands for Good and Simple Tax.

"GST is a catalyst to end the inequality among people and states as it is transparent and fair that prevents black money and corruption and promotes new governance culture,” PM Modi said.

GST is not only ease of doing business, but a way of doing business, he added.