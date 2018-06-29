हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Passport

Guess how many times MEA's passport mobile app has been downloaded in 2 days

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj had launched the application, available in Android and iOS platforms on June 26.

Guess how many times MEA&#039;s passport mobile app has been downloaded in 2 days
Representational image

New Delhi: The External Affairs Ministry's passport seva mobile application, which allows users to apply for a travel document from anywhere in the country, has registered one million downloads in just two days of its launch on June 26. 

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj had launched the application, available in Android and iOS platforms, on Tuesday with facilities for applying, paying and scheduling appointments for acquiring a passport. 

"Passport Seva mobile App launched recently by the Ministry of External Affairs recently has already registered 1 million downloads," Swaraj tweeted on Friday. 

It was launched along with a scheme under which a person can apply for a passport from anywhere in India irrespective of the place of residence. With the launch of the 'mPassport Seva App', a person now does not require access to a computer and printer to apply for a passport, the MEA had said.

Tags:
PassportPassport appMinistry of External AffairsSushma Swaraj

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close