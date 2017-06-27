close
Guess what PM Modi gifted President Trump and wife Melania!

For the First Lady Melania, PM Modi presented hand-woven shawls from J&K and Himachal Pradesh.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, June 27, 2017 - 08:04
Washington: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who met President Donald Trump in their first bilateral in the Oval Office on Monday, gifted a number of articles which were specially brought from India to the US first couple.

PM Modi gifted the US president a stamp that was issued by India 52 years ago in 1965 to mark the death centenary of Abraham Lincoln.

He also gifted the First Lady a hamper containing a traditional, handcrafted Himachali silver bracelet, tea and honey from Kangra valley.

PM Modi also presented to the President a wooden chest with intricate inlay pattern that is a specialty of Hoshiarpur in Punjab.

On his part, President Trump showed PM Modi a copy of Lincoln's famous Gettysburg address and the desk on which he wrote it.

President Trump also gave PM Modi a guided tour of President's residence quarters in White House including Lincoln bedroom.

