Guidelines on misleading ads will be stricter to protect consumers: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that guidelines on misleading advertisements will be stricter to ensure protection and empowerment of consumers. "New Consumer Protection Act is being made and consumer empowerment will be major part of it. Guidelines on misleading ads will be stricter," Modi said while speaking at the international conference on consumer protection in Delhi.

The Prime Minister added that it is the vision of the government to move ahead from consumer protection towards best consumer practices and consumer prosperity. "The focus is on consumer empowerment and ensuring consumer faces no difficulties," he said.

He also said that efforts are being made for effective grievance redressal systems for which optimum utilisation of technology will be done.

Stressing on the need for the Goods and Services Tax, he said that its biggest beneficiary will be the consumers. "We have recently implemented GST. Due to GST, the various indirect and hidden taxes have ceased to exist. The biggest beneficiaries of GST will be the consumers, middle class," he said.

He also asserted that the efforts of the government have ensured that inflation has been kept under check and the consumer saves money.