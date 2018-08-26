Gujarat: 10 people feared trapped after building collapses in Ahmedabad's Odhav area, rescue operations underway

At least 10 people are feared trapped inside a four-storeyed building after it collapsed on Sunday in Odhav area of Ahmedabad in the western state of Gujarat. Two people have been rescued from inside the collapsed building.

After the collapse, four fire tenders were rushed to the spot, as reported by news agency ANI.

The rescue operations have been pressed to evacuate the people from the debris of the collapsed building.

The building houses a total of 32 flats, according to Additional Chief Fire Officer Rajesh Bhatt. Earlier a notice was issued to the residents of the building and it was evacuated as per direction, added Bhatt. It remains to be ascertained how the people entered the premises on Sunday again, added Bhatt further.

"10 people are feared trapped. Two people have been rescued from under the debris. There were total 32 flats in the building, notice was given and it was vacated. It will later be ascertained how did they enter again today. Rescue operations underway," Rajesh Bhatt, Additional Chief Fire Officer.

After the incident, two teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have left from Gandhinagar for Ahmedabad.

Reacting to the incident, Gujarat Home Minister Pradipsinh Jadeja said, "Teams of the municipal corporation, state government, NDRF and fire brigade are carrying out rescue operations. Five NDRF teams are deployed. Required machinery will be deployed immediately."