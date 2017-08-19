close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Gujarat: 15-year-old boy of watchman returns diamonds worth Rs 45 lakh

The association also committed to finance Vishal's education for one year as part of award for his honesty, its former president Dinesh Navadiya said.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Saturday, August 19, 2017 - 19:00

Surat: A 15-year-old boy and his watchman father were felicitated by the Surat Diamond Association (SDA) today for returning a pouch full of diamonds worth Rs 45 lakh to its owner.

Mansukhbhai Savaliya, a broker had lost the pouch containing diamonds on Sunday.

At a function organised here, the association felicitated Vishal Upadhyay, as well as his father, Fulchand, for returning the pouch which had slipped out of the pocket of Savaliya.

The association also committed to finance Vishal's education for one year as part of award for his honesty, its former president Dinesh Navadiya said.

"On Sunday last week, when Mansukhbhai, a diamond broker, was walking out after collecting diamond packets from a safe deposit vault, one packet containing diamonds worth Rs 45 lakh slipped out of his pocket," Navadiya said.

"Vishal who was playing cricket near the spot where the diamond pouch fell, picked it up and took it home where he showed it to his father, who works as a watchman," Navadiya said.

"The diamond market was closed for the next two days on Monday and Tuesday this week due to Independence Day holiday, Fulchand returned the diamond to the Association on Wednesday as soon as it opened," Navadiya told PTI.

Meanwhile, Mansukhbhai tried to search for the missing diamonds at every possible place but failed to find it.

He also scanned CCTV footages in the area for any clue. However, he could not check the CCTV footage of the safe deposit vault due to holiday.

When the SDA office opened, the boy and his father approached its office and handed over the pouch containing diamonds to an official there after which the association checked the CCTV footage to get clues about ownership of the diamonds.

"When the vault opened on Wednesday, the SDA obtained CCTV footage of the area outside the vault to ascertain who had lost the diamonds. The footage also showed the boy playing cricket stumbling upon the pouch of diamonds. Based on the footage, the association contacted the broker and handed his lost diamonds," Navadiya said.

Surat is the world's largest diamond polishing hub.

TAGS

GujaratSuratdiamondsWatchmanfelicitated

From Zee News

Why was Sharad Yadav silent when we split from NDA in 2013: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar
India

Why was Sharad Yadav silent when we split from NDA in 2013:...

Apple Watch &#039;Series 3&#039; enters final testing phase
Gadgets

Apple Watch 'Series 3' enters final testing phase

Utkal Express derailment: UP Police issues helpline numbers
Uttar Pradesh

Utkal Express derailment: UP Police issues helpline numbers

Bangladesh sends back Rohingya boat carrying injured
WorldAsia

Bangladesh sends back Rohingya boat carrying injured

AssamNorth East

Assam floods: 225 animals dead in Kaziranga National Park

West Bengal

Kolkata Police inducts Harley-Davidsons, to engage them for...

World

Spain attacks: What we know about the suspects

Bihar

Bihar: Two minor brothers drowned in flood waters

Tamil Nadu corporation website hacked by suspected Pakistani hacker
Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu corporation website hacked by suspected Pakistan...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Crisis in environmental health: Individual efforts can go a long way in reducing air and water pollution

Suicide of reason: The travails and tyrannies of liberalism

Freedom for CEOs: Is it a mirage at India Inc?

DNA Edit: Murthy vs CEO at infosys: Vishal Sikka’s resignation is an outcome of a culture clash

Barcelona terror attacks: Weak Islamic State resorting to desperate measures?