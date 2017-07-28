close
Gujarat: Amit Shah, Smriti Irani to file nomination for Rajya Sabha elections today

 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah and Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Smriti Irani will file their nominations for Rajya Sabha elections from Gujarat today at 11 a.m.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, July 28, 2017 - 06:18
Gujarat: Amit Shah, Smriti Irani to file nomination for Rajya Sabha elections today
BJP announced that party chief Amit Shah and Union Minister Smriti Irani will contest for Rajya Sabha elections from Gujarat.

Ahmedabad: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah and Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Smriti Irani will file their nominations for Rajya Sabha elections from Gujarat today at 11 a.m.

The Parliamentary board of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday announced that party chief Amit Shah and Union Minister Smriti Irani will contest for Rajya Sabha elections from Gujarat.

Shortly after concluding the board meeting, BJP leader and Union Minister JP Nadda made the announcement.

"The Parliamentary board has decided to field our party chief Amit Shah and Textile and I&B minister Smriti Irani for the Gujarat Rajya Sabha seats," he said.

Currently, Shah is an MLA from Gujarat`s Naranpura constituency.Nadda also said that BJP`s woman tribal leader Sampatia Uike, from Mahakoshal region, Madhya Pradesh will be fielded in the Rajya Sabha by-election from the state.

TAGS

Amit ShahSmriti IraniBJPGujaratRajya SabhaJP Nadda

