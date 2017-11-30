Gujarat Assembly elections 2017: Star candidate - Atmaram Parmar

Atmaram Parmar is a minister in the cabinet of Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. He is seeking reelection from the Gadhada (SC) constituency.

Parmar is Gujarat's Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment, and Women and Child Welfare.

This election will be the sixth consecutive time he contests from the Gadhada constituency. He was first elected to the Gujarat Assembly in his maiden electoral outing in 1995, and won in 1998, 2007 and 2012.

His only loss in the Gadhada constituency came in the 2002 election, when he lost to the Congress candidate by about 2500 votes.



Atmaram Parmar will face Praveen Maru of the Congress in the contest for the Gadhada seat.