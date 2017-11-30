हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Gujarat Assembly elections 2017: Star candidate - Babubhai Bokhiria

Babubhai Bokhiria has won thrice before from Porbandar.

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Nov 30, 2017, 14:26 PM IST
Comments |
Gujarat Assembly elections 2017: Star candidate - Babubhai Bokhiria
Babubhai Bokhiria lost to the same opponent in the 2002 election.

Babubhai Bokhiria is a minister in the cabinet of Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. He is seeking reelection from the Porbandar constituency.

Bokhiria is Gujarat's Minister for Water Supply (excluding Kalpasar), Animal Husbandry, Fisheries, Cow Protection, Civil Aviation and Salt Industry.

This election will be the fourth time he will contest from Porbandar. He was first elected to the Gujarat Assembly in his maiden electoral outing in 1995, and won again in 1998 and 2012.

Babubhai Bokhiria will face Arjunbhai Modhwadia of the Congress in the contest for the Porbandar seat.

Tags:
Gujarat assembly elections 2017Gujarat Assembly electionsGujarat Assembly polls 2017Gujarat Assembly pollsGujarat elections 2017Gujarat electionsBabubhai BokhiriaPorbandar constituencyPorbandarArjunbhai Modhwadia
Next
Story

AK Antony to undergo surgery at RML following brain haemorrhage

Trending