Gujarat Assembly elections 2017: Star candidate - Babubhai Bokhiria

Babubhai Bokhiria is a minister in the cabinet of Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. He is seeking reelection from the Porbandar constituency.

Bokhiria is Gujarat's Minister for Water Supply (excluding Kalpasar), Animal Husbandry, Fisheries, Cow Protection, Civil Aviation and Salt Industry.

This election will be the fourth time he will contest from Porbandar. He was first elected to the Gujarat Assembly in his maiden electoral outing in 1995, and won again in 1998 and 2012.

Babubhai Bokhiria will face Arjunbhai Modhwadia of the Congress in the contest for the Porbandar seat.