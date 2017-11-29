Gujarat Assembly elections 2017: Star candidate - Bhupendrasinh Chudasama

Bhupendrasinh Chudasama is presently a minister in the cabinet of Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. He is seeking reelection from the Dholka constituency.

Chudasama is Gujarat's Minister for Revenue and Education.

This election will be the ninth consecutive time he has contested from the Dholka constituency.

The first time he fought elections on a BJP ticket were in the 1980 elections, soon after the party was founded. He lost in his first two attempts in Dholka, 1980 and 1985.

His first electoral victory came in 1990, and he went on to retain the constituency in 1995.

This was followed by two consecutive losses from Dholka in 1998 and 2002.

Bhupendrasinh Chudasama won the Dolka seat in the 2007 and 2012 elections.

Chudasama will take on Ashvin Rathod of the Congress for the Dholka seat in the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections.