हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Gujarat Assembly elections 2017: Star candidate - Bhupendrasinh Chudasama

This will be the ninth consecutive time he well fight an election from the Dholka constituency.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Nov 29, 2017, 15:18 PM IST
Comments |
Gujarat Assembly elections 2017: Star candidate - Bhupendrasinh Chudasama
Gujarat minister Bhupendrasinh

Bhupendrasinh Chudasama is presently a minister in the cabinet of Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. He is seeking reelection from the Dholka constituency.

Chudasama is Gujarat's Minister for Revenue and Education. 

This election will be the ninth consecutive time he has contested from the Dholka constituency

The first time he fought elections on a BJP ticket were in the 1980 elections, soon after the party was founded. He lost in his first two attempts in Dholka, 1980 and 1985.

His first electoral victory came in 1990, and he went on to retain the constituency in 1995.

This was followed by two consecutive losses from Dholka in 1998 and 2002.

Bhupendrasinh Chudasama won the Dolka seat in the 2007 and 2012 elections.

Chudasama will take on Ashvin Rathod of the Congress for the Dholka seat in the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections. 

Tags:
Gujarat assembly elections 2017Gujarat Assembly electionsGujarat Assembly polls 2017Gujarat Assembly pollsGujarat elections 2017Gujarat electionsDholkaBhupendrasinh Chudasama
Next
Story

Superstition in top gear: Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh buys 19 Pajero SUVs with identical numbers

Trending