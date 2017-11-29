Gujarat Assembly elections 2017: Star candidate - Chiman Sapariya

Chiman Sapariya is a minister in the cabinet of Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. He is seeking reelection from the Jamjodhpur constituency.

Sapariya is Gujarat's Minister for Agriculture and Energy.

This election will be the sixth consecutive time he contests from the Jamjodhpur constituency. He was first elected to the Gujarat Assembly in his maiden electoral outing in 1995, and won in 1998, 2002 and 2012.

His only loss in the Jamjodhpur constituency came in the 2007 election. He lost by a mere 17 votes.

Chiman Sapariya will face Chiragbhai R Kalariya of the Congress in the contest for the Jamjodhpur seat.