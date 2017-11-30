Gujarat Assembly elections 2017: Star candidate - Dilip Thakor

Dilip Thakor is a minister in the cabinet of Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. He is seeking reelection from the Chanasma constituency.

He is Gujarat's Minister for Labour and Employment, Devsthan, Disaster Management, and Pilgrimage Development.

This will be the second time he will contest from Chanasma.

His first three electoral attempts were from the Sami constituency in 1995, 1998, 2002 and 2007. He won from Sami in 1998 and 2002.

Dilip Thakor will face Raghubhai Desai of the Congress in the contest for the Chanasma seat.