Gujarat Assembly elections 2017: Star candidate - Jayesh Radadiya

Jayesh Radadiya is a minister in the cabinet of Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. He is seeking reelection from the Jetpur constituency.

He is Gujarat's Minister for Food, Civil Supply and Consumer Affairs, Cottage Industry, Printing and Stationary. At 35, he is the youngest member of the cabinet and a key Leuva Patel face.

He was inducted as a Minister of State in the Narendra Modi cabinet in 2012, after his first election to the Gujarat Assembly. He was elevated to cabinet rank in the reshuffle when Rupani took charge as CM in 2016.

This will be the third time he is contesting an election, and his second in the BJP. He had contested on a Congress ticket from the Rajkot-I constituency in 2007 and lost to the BJP candidate.

He is the son of storied politician Vittal Radadiya, who is presently the BJP MP from Porbandar. Vittal Radadiya has earlier fought elections as part of the Congress, BJP and Shankarsinh Vaghela's Rashtriya Janata Party.

Jayesh Radadiya will face Ravi Ambaliya of the Congress in the contest for the Jetpur seat.