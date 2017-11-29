हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Gujarat Assembly elections 2017: Star candidate - Pradipsinh Jadeja

Pradipsinh Jadeja is seeking reelection from the Vatva constituency. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Nov 29, 2017, 14:52 PM IST
Gujarat Minister of State Pradipsinh Jadeja. (Picture: Facebook/Pradipsinh Jadeja)

Pradipsinh Jadeja, 55, is presently a Minister of State in the cabinet of Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. He is seeking reelection from the Vatva constituency

Jadeja is Minister of State for crucial Home and Energy, and holds independent charge of Law and Judiciary, Prisons, Prohibition and Excise and Non-Resident Gujaratis among others.

He was first elected to the Gujarat Assembly in 2002, from the Asarwa constituency. He was reelected from the same constituency in 2007, and from Vatva in 2012. Each time, he won with massive margins.

He served as the Chief Whip in 2010, till he was inducted into the Narendra Modi cabinet.

Jadeja is a key Rajput face for his party in the state, and served as president of the Rajput Vidya Sabha.

He is set to take on Congress candidate Bipin Patel in Vatva in the upcoming Gujarat Assembly election.

