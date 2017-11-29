Gujarat Assembly Elections 2017: Two BJP leaders on LeT's target list, say sources

New Delhi: Sources in the intelligence agency have revealed that Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist arrested from Lucknow may have had two senior BJP leaders as his targets ahead of the Gujarat assembly elections next month.

While security has been tightened in the state, sources reveal intelligence agencies had 'specific information' about the LeT terrorist being in touch with handlers in Lahore and having two senior BJP politicians on his hitlist.

It is also suspected that the help of a sleeper cell in Lucknow may have been taken to target Gujarat in a bid to create panic either before or during polling. The terrorist, alongwith his aides, were receiving constant instructions from LeT handlers back in Pakistan.

Last month, it was reported that Pakistan's notorious spy agency, the Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) may target Gujarat ahead of elections here. Unique identification devices and documents seized by the Pakistani Coastguard officials from four Indian fishermen early October, it is feared, may be misused as ISI attempts to support terror outfits from its soil to carry out 26/11-like attacks.

On October 25, the Gujarat ATS had even arrested two suspected ISIS terrorists from Surat.

Assembly elections in Gujarat will be held in two phases on December 9 and 14, and PM Narendra Modi is currently holding rallies across the state.