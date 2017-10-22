Gujarat-cadre IPS officer Rakesh Asthana appointed CBI's special director

Delhi: A Gujarat-cadre IPS officer of 1984-batch, Rakesh Asthana has been appointed as the special director, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

He was presently additional director of the agency.

Asthana was on December 2, 2016 named as interim CBI director by the government.

He has earlier served as SP in CBI in 1994 and has handled the investigation of Bihar's fodder scam.

Asthana arrested RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav in 1997 for the scam and was was part of the investigation till 2001.

He has also been part of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) set up by the Gujarat government to probe the Godhra train burning incident.

Some other appointments that have been approved today by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet are:

- Gurbachan Singh, special director in IB.

- Sudeep Lakhtakia, special DG, CRPF.

- Special DG, Javeed Ahmed, IPS (UP/84) working as director, NICFS on 'in situ' basis.

- Deepak Kumar Mishra, special DG, CRPF.

- Dr AP Maheshwari, special DG, BSF.

- Special director, Arvind Kumar, IPS (AM/84)working as additional director in IB on 'in situ' basis.