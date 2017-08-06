close
Gujarat CM's Principal Secretary is appointed as Executive Director in World Bank

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Sunday, August 6, 2017 - 16:26

New Delhi: Senior bureaucrat S Aparna, presently Principal Secretary to Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, has been appointed as an Executive Director in the World Bank in the US.

Aparna, a 1988-batch IAS officer of the Gujarat cadre, has been appointed to the post for three years, an order issued by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) said.

As the Executive Director, she will represent the constituency of India, Bangladesh, Bhutan and Sri Lanka in the World Bank, it said.

Aparna has been appointed in place of S C Garg, who has recently taken over as Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, in the Union Finance Ministry.

